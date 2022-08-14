Referee Graham Scott blew the whistle before the ball crossed the line for a high boot on Wilson, but Shearer believes there was never a ‘dangerous play’ and the goal should’ve counted.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer couldn’t understand ref’s decision to blow the whistle early and rule out Callum Wilson’s goal against Brighton.

“The defender is a yard away from Callum Wilson. Dangerous play? The defender is no where near him!

“Everyone stops because the referee, in my opinion, goes far too quick.”

“I’d need to see it again,” Howe said. “My initial reaction was I thought it was harsh and given too quickly.

“The decision could have been let go to see what VAR said but it wasn’t to be.”

Brighton and Newcastle shared the points in 0-0 draw at Amex Stadium.