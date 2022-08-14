BBC pundit Alan Shearer couldn’t understand ref’s decision to blow the whistle early and rule out Callum Wilson’s goal against Brighton.
Referee Graham Scott blew the whistle before the ball crossed the line for a high boot on Wilson, but Shearer believes there was never a ‘dangerous play’ and the goal should’ve counted.
“Everyone stops because the referee, in my opinion, goes far too quick.”
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also gave a similar response.
“I’d need to see it again,” Howe said. “My initial reaction was I thought it was harsh and given too quickly.
Brighton and Newcastle shared the points in 0-0 draw at Amex Stadium.