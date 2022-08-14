Spurs star matches incredible Kun Aguero goal-scoring record

Harry Kane has today scored his 184th Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane’s late equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon now means he has equalled former Manchester City striker Kun Aguero’s 184 Premier League goal record for a single club.

184 – Harry Kane has scored 184 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur, the joint-most a player has scored for a single club in Premier League history (Sergio Agüero also scored 184 for Man City). Level. pic.twitter.com/ru7DFAc7xv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2022

Spurs came from behind twice to take a vital point away from their bitter London rivals.

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly opened the game scoring with an emphatic volley before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pulled one back in the second half.

However, Antonio Conte’s Lillywhites were pegged back again after Raheem Sterling set up full-back Reece James.

Trailing by a goal and with time against them, Kane popped up with the game’s fourth goal and forced opposition manager Thomas Tuchel to share the points.

Following his dramatic equaliser, Spurs’ legendary number 10 has once again written his name, not only in Premier League folklore but also in his clubs’ history books.

Not only that, but today’s strike now means Kane is just 74 goals shy of matching Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal record (260).