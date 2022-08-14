Ten Hag sets out first punishment after Man United’s humiliating defeat to Brentford

Erik ten Hag has responded to Manchester United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford by dishing out his first punishment.

Following yesterday’s match, the Man United players had a scheduled day off today to rest and recover, but according to Simon Stone that has now been cancelled as the Dutch coach has dragged his players into training to begin the inquest into the defeat at The Brentford Community Stadium.

Erik ten Hag cancels planned day off for the @ManUtd players as inquest into humiliating defeat at Brentford begins. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 14, 2022

The 4-0 hammering certainly stung the former Ajax boss as Man United crumbled under the pressure of going a goal behind against the Bees.

Ten Hag’s players could not even do the basics of his style of play throughout the match and watching his team trying to build from the back must have been painful to witness for the Man United boss.

United have lost their first two games of a campaign for the first time in 30 years and sit bottom of the embryonic Premier League table. The Red Devils have the taunting task of facing Liverpool next week and a repeat of last season’s 5-0 hammering could be on the cards again.

Ten Hag has already set about trying to stop that from happening but the results of it won’t be seen until kick-off the Monday after next.