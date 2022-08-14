Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Rabiot Man United talks, fresh Chelsea bid, and more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – read on for exclusive info on Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and more…

Arsenal

Arsenal fans were serenading opposition player Youri Tielemans at the Emirates Stadium yesterday – the Gunners have had contacts with his agents for months but apart from that, nothing has changed. Could we see a late twist in this saga?

Memphis Depay and Barcelona could agree a contract termination to allow him to move to Juventus on a free transfer. Juve want to be fast as they hope to snap up the Netherlands international.

Xavi insists Frenkie de Jong could have a key role at Barca this season, saying: “No, Frenkie de Jong is not a substitute. I don’t know what will happen with the market. I can guarantee that if he stays, he will be important for us.”

Chelsea

Chelsea plan contacts via intermediaries to discuss the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They want to learn the conditions of the deal before deciding on an opening bid.

I expect this to be an important week to understand Wesley Fofana’s future, Chelsea have certainly not given up yet and Todd Boehly will return to negotiations with intermediaries.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United hope to complete *at least* 1-2 signings next week ? There'll be new talks over Adrien Rabiot in the next 24-48hrs, then a striker and winger will be considered ? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 14, 2022

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Conor Gallagher’s role: “We are happy with Conor Gallagher. He keeps on fighting – I think he has everything to become a very important player at Chelsea.”

On Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tuchel added: “Hudson-Odoi, same. He has a huge potential – at the moment, he is our player and he needs to fight, fight, fight.”

Chelsea are still chasing Cesare Casadei. Inter Milan have turned down two offers from the Blues so far, but click here for more information on what kind of money the Serie A giants are looking for amid their ongoing financial struggles.

Inter Milan

On Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said: “We have to keep all the players. We will sign one more centre backs and the squad will not change. I’ve absolutely no signals from the club [on Dumfries/Skriniar leaving].”

Inter will insist on a buy-back clause for Cesare Casadei as both Chelsea and Nice continue to target the midfield wonderkid.

Juventus

Juventus’ pursuit of Memphis Depay is at an advanced stage. Documents are now set to be sent to the player’s lawyers to check over the agreement. He could join on a free as he’ll meet with Barcelona to discuss terminating his contract.

Leicester City

Wesley Fofana appeared to bid an emotional farewell to Leicester City’s travelling fans, and Youri Tielemans was serenaded by the Arsenal home crowd – what next for these two as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window?

Manchester City

Sergio Gomez is already with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. He will be the new left-back to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko, becoming part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team instead of going out on loan first. Deal done for more than €15m paid to Anderlecht.

Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva: “I want Bernardo at Man City, 100%. He’s special. I don’t know what will happen, but he knows how much we like him and want him, how much we love him.”

Kayky has officially moved to Pacos de Ferreira on loan, announced by the club. The Brazilian youngster is joining on a season-long deal, with no permanent purchase option.

Olympique Marseille have reached an agreement with Manchester City for Issa Kabore on loan until June 2023 – confirmed. Been told there’s buy option around €20m.

Manchester United

Speaking after the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford, Erik ten Hag said: “New signings? Yes. We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join us.”

Manchester United’s priority is to finalise a deal for Adrien Rabiot. The club could then look at a new winger and striker – click here for full details.

David de Gea continues to have the backing of Man Utd – this was not an ideal market for goalkeepers this summer.

In other news, United are seriously exploring the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for around £30m (The Athletic)

Monaco

Mohamed Camara is close to finalising a move to Monaco from Red Bull Salzburg. He had his medical yesterday, all documents ready for the deal to go through.

Newcastle United

There’s been a lot of talk of Allan Saint-Maximin possibly being unsettled at Newcastle United, but click here to find out why I don’t think an exit looks straightforward.

Nottingham Forest

Official: Emmanuel Dennis has been announced as a new Nottingham Forest player, joining from Watford on a four-year deal for around £20m.

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Neal Maupay in a £15m deal from Brighton. He’s set to sign on a four-year deal – nearly done.

Cheikhou Kouyate has signed his contract to complete a move to Nottingham Forest. Been told deal will be valid until June 2025, he’s also had his medical.

PSG

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani: “We’re not going to sign Mauro Icardi, you can remember my words. No way – we’re not signing him.”

There’s been a lot of speculation, but just how strong is PSG’s interest in Wesley Fofana

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will be his last job in management: “After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager. Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career.”

Tottenham

Destiny Udogie was not in Udinese squad for yesterday’s game against AC Milan – no risk for Italian left back as he will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Tuesday. The plan is for the youngster to sign a five-year deal with Spurs and then return to Udinese on loan for this season.

Wolves

Bruno Lage: “I’m so happy that Ruben Neves stays with us. We wanna offer new contract, we are working on it. The fans were singing to keep Ruben – we are doing everything in our hands to keep Ruben and start the season with him.”