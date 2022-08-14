Video: Conte and Tuchel go head to head on sideline after fiery affair

Stamford Bridge played host to a thriller on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea and Tottenham played out a fiery 2-2 draw.

Chelsea took the lead twice in a game they deserved to win but the Blues will feel hard done by after a controversial first goal for Spurs, in which Kai Havertz was fouled by Rodrigo Bentacur before Antonio Conte’s side scored.

That led to the managers of both sides clashing on the sidelines after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea bench which then repeated itself at full-time.

Upon the blow of the final whistle, Conte went to shake Tuchel’s hand but the Chelsea boss never let go after the earlier incident resulting in a melee after the match in which both coaches were sent off.