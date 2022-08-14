Video: Hojbjerg scores controversial equaliser at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham have levelled the match at 1-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a lovely striker from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

The goal came in controversial fashion after Kai Havertz was fouled in his own half by Rodrigo Bentancur but play was allowed to continue and it resulted in a Spurs goal.

As the ball moved up the pitch, Chelsea’s Jorginho lost the ball in a terrible area, which eventually found its way to Hojbjerg who struck wonderfully to level.

