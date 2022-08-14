Video: Reece James puts Chelsea back in front in feisty affair

Reece James has put Chelsea back in front at Stamford Bridge in what has turned into a fiery affair.

The heat was turned up in the clash after a controversial Tottenham equaliser which resulted in Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashing on the touchline.

It was not long before the Blues were back in front though as nine minutes later James had the home side back in the lead, a goal which was assisted by new boy Raheem Sterling.