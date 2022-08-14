Video: Romero screams in Chelsea player’s face after late goal

Stamford Bridge played host to a thriller on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea and Tottenham played out a fiery 2-2 draw.

Chelsea took the lead twice in a game they deserved to win but the Blues will feel hard done by after a controversial first goal for Spurs, in which Kai Havertz was fouled by Rodrigo Bentacur before Antonio Conte’s side scored.

That led to the game getting heated, especially on the sideline with the two managers, but Romero was not too far from the tension either.

The Argentine had a battle with Havertz within the game, whilst the defender also pulled on Marc Cucurella’s hair during a corner before the Spurs equaliser.

Once that equaliser went in Romero screamed in Reece James’ face, another moment in a match full of heated clashes.