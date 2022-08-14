Video: Ronaldo flattened by Brentford’s Scottish star in 4-0 defeat

Yesterday was up there with one of Manchester United’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s most embarrassing days in football as the Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Brentford.

The Portuguese superstar was re-introduced to the starting 11 after the superstar’s summer saga and had zero impact on the match, whilst also playing a huge part in Brentford’s opening goal after losing the ball in a dangerous area.

To add to Ronaldo’s misery of being 4-0 down, the striker was flattened by Brentford’s new signing Aaron Hickey in the first half, which can be seen below.