Video: Taiwo Awoniyi scores Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight goal in 23 years

West Ham FC
Posted by

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored Nottingham Forest’s first English top-flight goal in 23 years as the newly promoted Premier League club lead West Ham 1-0 at The City Ground. 

Forest made a good start to the game but seemed to run out of steam which allowed the Hammers back into the match. The London club scored through Said Benrahma just before the deadlock was broken but the goal was chalked off due to a foul off the ball by Michail Antonio.

Just a few minutes later Nottingham Forest went up the pitch and scored through their new striker.

More Stories / Latest News
“A joke” – Rio Ferdinand explains what Man United have got badly wrong since Sir Alex Ferguson
Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of Serie A midfielder
28-year-old English star could be set for Leeds switch before Deadline Day
More Stories Taiwo Awoniyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.