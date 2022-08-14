Video: Wonderous Koulibaly volley gives Chelsea lead over Spurs

Chelsea have taken the lead over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge thanks to a wonderful volley from new boy Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have started the game the better of the two sides and have been threatening to break the deadlock. A good chance for Kai Havertz lead to a corner, from which Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead.

Another new signing Marc Cucurella delivered an inviting ball into the Spurs box which was latched onto by Koulibaly in impressive fashion.