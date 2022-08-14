Video: Wonderous Koulibaly volley gives Chelsea lead over Spurs

Chelsea have taken the lead over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge thanks to a wonderful volley from new boy Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Blues have started the game the better of the two sides and have been threatening to break the deadlock. A good chance for Kai Havertz lead to a corner, from which Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead.
Another new signing Marc Cucurella delivered an inviting ball into the Spurs box which was latched onto by Koulibaly in impressive fashion.
CUCURELLA ?? KOULIBALY ?
Chelsea's new signings combine to put them in front – what a VOLLEY! ? pic.twitter.com/CcrZnaPaDi
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022