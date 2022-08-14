West Ham make move to sign Man United star wanted by several European clubs

West Ham United are interested in signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window.

That is according to The Daily Mail (print edition, page 81, August 12, 2022), who reports that the Hammers have enquired about the defender over a potential loan move to the London Stadium.

West Ham were short of centre-backs heading into the summer but addressed it by signing Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, however, the 26-year-old unfortunately picked up an ankle injury during pre-season and will be out for a long time after getting surgery, states the Daily Mail.

Hence, why Moyes is now looking for another, and a short-term deal for Bailly could be the right way to go.

Fulham, Sevilla, AC Milan and AS Roma have also enquired about signing the central defender on a loan deal, according to the Daily Mail’s report, which has added that Man United are also considering offers from Marseille and AS Monaco for the 28-year-old.

The former of the two French clubs are willing to sign the United man on a permanent contract, which could tip the bidding in their favour, but there is still a long way to go before the window shuts and West Ham are yet to make an official offer for Bailly.