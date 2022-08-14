West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Anang is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Derby County.

The 22-year-old has been loaned out a couple of times in his career so far, and it seems the Hammers are keen for him to go out and play and gain more experience again this season.

Anang looks like he could have a big future if he can make the most of opportunities like this, so West Ham supporters will hope this temporary move benefits him.

At the moment, Anang is behind Alphonse Areola, Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph in the pecking order at the London Stadium.

It’s unlikely David Moyes would find room for him, but if he has a good loan at Derby he could get his chance in the future.