Antonio Conte takes cheeky swipe at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Instagram

Following yesterday’s fiery end to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, Spurs manager Antonio Conte hits out at Thomas Tuchel on social media.

Chelsea faced Spurs in a controversial game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with the Blues taking the lead twice in a game they’ll feel they deserved to win before Harry Kane scored a late equaliser.

The controversial game ended with managers of both sides clashing on the sidelines. Upon the final whistle, Conte went to shake Tuchels hand, but the Chelsea boss refused to let go, resulting in the two managers entering into a melee before subsequently being sent off.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! ?? pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Following the event, Conte took to Instagram, saying Tuchel was lucky he didn’t see him, as making him trip would have been well deserved.

…red card on the pitch but still valid on social media. Antonio Conte’s late night message to Tuchel on Instagram ??? pic.twitter.com/lmYFxDEuKR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2022

Newly signed Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly opened the game scoring with an impressive volley before the lead was pulled back in the second half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It wasn’t long before Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling set up full-back Reece James, pulling back the lead.

Trailing by a goal, and with time running out, Spurs skipper Kane popped up with the game’s fourth goal, claiming a point for his team.