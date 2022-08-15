Revealed: Arsenal transfer target given €50million asking price

Arsenal would have to pay around €50million for the transfer of Villarreal star Yeremi Pino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are not explicitly mentioned by Romano as being one of the clubs in for Pino at the moment, but they have recently been strongly linked with the highly-rated young Spaniard by AS.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside today, Romano provides some further insight into Pino’s situation, saying that Premier League clubs have been tracking him, and that it won’t be easy to negotiate a deal with Villarreal.

“Many clubs have been following Yeremi Pino for months, he is a top player of the future that at least three Premier League clubs have been monitoring for some time,” Romano said.

“No proposals have been made yet to Villarreal, who would like more than €50m for their young star; it will not be an easy negotiation.

“As for the rumours about Arsenal – Edu was not travelling to Spain to meet Villarreal, also because Pino’s agents are based in the UK (Stellar Group).”

It seems that Arsenal fans may be getting a little carried away by the recent Pino links, and Edu’s trip to Spain, but it seems worth keeping an eye on this big talent in the weeks and months ahead.

As Romano says, the 19-year-old looks a big prospect for the future, and top clubs are clearly keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal would surely do well to solidify their interest in the teenager, who could be ideal to replace the struggling Nicolas Pepe in Mikel Arteta’s attack.