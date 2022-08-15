“Intermediaries have laid the groundwork” – Chelsea told transfer situation is “encouraging” ahead of further talks

Chelsea have been given an encouraging transfer update regarding their pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

See below as CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the Fofana transfer saga, saying intermediaries have laid the groundwork for the deal, with a further round of talks now scheduled to take place, which he describes as “encouraging”…

Nothing as yet. But there will be direct talks this week, which is encouraging from #CFC’s perspective. Intermediaries have laid the groundwork and there is a back and forth now. Still all about not just the number but the structure to tempt Leicester. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 15, 2022

Fofana has been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent times and looks ideal to help Thomas Tuchel replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both left on free transfers at the end of last season.

Leicester fans will no doubt be worried about the 21-year-old, who has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, though of course they’ve sold star names in the past and bounced back.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell both moved from Leicester to Chelsea, while other big names like Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire also left the King Power Stadium, joining Man City and Man United, respectively.