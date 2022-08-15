“Intermediaries have laid the groundwork” – Chelsea told transfer situation is “encouraging” ahead of further talks

Chelsea have been given an encouraging transfer update regarding their pursuit of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

See below as CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the Fofana transfer saga, saying intermediaries have laid the groundwork for the deal, with a further round of talks now scheduled to take place, which he describes as “encouraging”…

Fofana has been strongly linked with Chelsea in recent times and looks ideal to help Thomas Tuchel replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who both left on free transfers at the end of last season.

Leicester fans will no doubt be worried about the 21-year-old, who has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side, though of course they’ve sold star names in the past and bounced back.

N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell both moved from Leicester to Chelsea, while other big names like Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire also left the King Power Stadium, joining Man City and Man United, respectively.

  1. Made up stuff. There are no ‘talks’ as Leicester don’t engage in negotiations over a player they do not want to sell. This is just Chelski applying pressure through their allies in the media.

