Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi could be set to link up with Eddie Howe at Newcastle after failing to develop under Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side – with the Tyneside club looking to improve the quality and longevity of their squad.

Hudson-Odoi burst onto the scene back in 2018, making his Blues debut almost five years ago at the age of 17 in the Community Shield final.

Initially considered one of the best young wingers in Europe upon his emergence, injuries have plagued Hudson-Odoi and his importance to the Stamford Bridge outfit has somewhat dwindled.

As a result, clubs across the continent have registered their interest after he made just 15 Premier League appearances last season with his need for first-team football bigger than ever.

And according to The Chronicle, he is keen on a loan move to Newcastle in the future in order to curtail his lack of minutes under Tuchel.

The report states that the London-born star is keen on a move to Howe’s men, although Leicester, Southampton and other unnamed European teams have also piqued their interest in him.

With wages that have hit £120,000 according to Spotrac, Newcastle are one of the only teams likely to be able to afford his wages.

Chelsea would see a benefit in the deal given that he would be picking up invaluable Premier League minutes, whilst he would also play first-team football.

Hudson-Odoi has scored just four goals in the Premier League in his Blues career so far, although in an attacking Newcastle team that may change.

And after picking up four points in their first two games, the Magpies represent an attractive choice for the 21-year-old.