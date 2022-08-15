Tottenham manager Antonio Conte continued to rub Chelsea up the wrong way in the tunnel after yesterday’s heated 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician was back at his old club, and will have been fired up after seeing Spurs snatch a late equaliser from Harry Kane to come away from their rivals with a hard-earned point.

Conte is known for being a passionate and animated character on the touchline, and he clashed with his opposite number Thomas Tuchel on more than one occasion during the game and just after.

According to the Sun, things continued afterwards as Conte barged into Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who hadn’t even been involved in the game.

The report adds that this led to Kovacic angrily confronting the Spurs coaching staff, who had earlier had to keep Conte apart from Tuchel.

It made a refreshing change to see this kind of intense rivalry in a big game in the Premier League, as it feels like a while since things have really blown up like this.

It might not quite be Ferguson-Wenger yet, but it seems there’s no love lost between Conte and Tuchel, which should make things interesting when they meet again later this season.