Chelsea are reportedly willing to wait until the last minute possible in the race against Manchester United for star Frenkie de Jong – with the Blues looking likely to snatch the Dutchman from under United’s noses as time ticks on in the transfer market.

United’s interest in de Jong has been absolutely no secret recently, with Erik ten Hag’s need for a defensive midfielder becoming evident after the team’s two losses against Brighton and Brentford left them bottom of the table.

For various reasons, the deal hasn’t progressed and United remain in need of a number six to alleviate their fears ahead of the current season, and there remains a rambunctious aura amongst the support at Old Trafford as fans demand change.

Since it became apparent that their efforts were not getting anywhere, Chelsea registered their interest in the former Ajax hero as they look for a new, young ball-playing midfielder to come into their ranks.

And according to Marca (as relayed by Football Espana), Todd Boehly’s side will be willing to wait until the end of the transfer window to acquire their man as he remains nowhere near as important to them as United.

Ten Hag’s men cannot afford the luxury of waiting until the end of the transfer window to put all of their eggs in one basket for de Jong’s services and surely would turn to other targets.

Meanwhile, Chelsea can afford to wait as they currently employ Jorginho, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic in the deep-lying role.

As a result, Barcelona can decide late on into the window whether or not they must sell de Jong due to financial complications.