Chelsea “threw everything” at elite transfer guru, another big name open to the job

Chelsea reportedly tried as hard as they could to hire former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has tweeted an update on the situation at Chelsea, with the Blues keen to have a new transfer negotiator in place after this summer, in time for the next transfer window in January.

Edwards was targeted by Chelsea after his tremendous work at Liverpool, but Jacobs claims the timing just wasn’t right.

See below for further details, with Monaco chief Paul Mitchell said to be open to the role, having previously also impressed in roles at Tottenham, Southampton and RB Leipzig…

Mitchell could be ideal to help Chelsea move forward, as the club probably won’t want to keep Todd Boehly in that role, even if he’s been in charge of transfers temporarily this summer since buying the club from Roman Abramovich, which led to Marina Granovskaia leaving her role.

Edwards would surely have been the dream appointment after his signings of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and numerous other world class performers at Liverpool.

