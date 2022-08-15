Exclusive: Chelsea holding internal talks over potential swap transfer

Chelsea are preparing to try again for Everton winger Anthony Gordon, with the Blues holding internal discussions over a potential swap deal for the youngster.

The Blues have had a £40million offer turned down for the talented 21-year-old, but it seems they could try again to convince the Toffees to let him go, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says that Everton have an interest in Conor Gallagher, though it’s not yet entirely clear if he’ll be on offer to Frank Lampard’s side.

“The £40m opening bid for Anthony Gordon has been turned down by Everton. Chelsea are internally discussing a new proposal including players, as Everton are interested in Conor Gallagher and more Chelsea players,” Romano explained.

“As I recently wrote, Gallagher was a target for Everton earlier this summer, but his preference is to stay at Chelsea, so it won’t be easy for him to move in this transfer window.

“Newcastle have also had an interest in Gordon, but so far, no new offers have come from the Magpies – and it’s important to say that Frank Lampard still hopes to keep Gordon.”

Chelsea fans will hope something can be put together for Gordon, who looks a hugely promising young talent, though one imagines most Blues supporters won’t be too keen to see another big talent like Gallagher leaving.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leaving this summer, and the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech not looking at all convincing, Thomas Tuchel could do with bringing in someone like Gordon to provide the club with more options in attack.