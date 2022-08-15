Tuchel “pushing” for potential Chelsea signing with problematic price tag

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly pushing for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the end of the summer.

However, it seems the Blues have been quoted €30million for the Barcelona striker, which is more than they’d been hoping to spend on him.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter account, with the Italian reporter explaining the current situation as Chelsea continue to pursue Aubameyang.

See below for details as Romano adds that Barca boss Xavi is keen to keep hold of Aubameyang, but Tuchel is still pushing to be reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund forward at Stamford Bridge…

Barcelona have asked around €30m fee for Pierre Aubameyang during the weekend, Chelsea wanted to spend way less than this. Talks continue, as Marcos Alonso is still part of the conversations. ?? #FCB Tuchel, pushing for Aubameyang as priority… but Xavi insists to keep him. pic.twitter.com/066j4Ixx7h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

Aubameyang has revived his career since leaving Arsenal for Barcelona back in January, but it would be interesting to see if he might fancy a return to London.

The 33-year-old looks ideal to replace Romelu Lukaku up front in Tuchel’s starting line up after a problem with scoring goals last season.

Aubameyang has been prolific throughout his career and enjoyed probably his best form playing under Tuchel at Dortmund, so a reunion at Chelsea could make sense for all involved.

Still, it remains to be seen if a compromise can be struck on the price.