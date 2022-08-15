Chelsea star up for sale with Premier League rivals considering transfer move

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly a transfer target for West Ham United as David Moyes wants someone to compete with Aaron Cresswell.

The Italy international has long found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and was loaned out to Lyon last season.

Now, however, Emerson is up for sale, according to the Guardian, and West Ham boss Moyes is interested in possibly snapping him up before the end of the summer.

Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are surely ahead of Emerson in the pecking order at Chelsea, so it makes sense that he could be nearing a move away from the west London side.

Emerson Palmieri in action for Lyon last season
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Manchester United communicate their transfer offer to Jamie Vardy
Leeds wants deal for Italian striker done before 25th August
West Ham line up move for Villa star who could be tempted to leave

Emerson has won the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a Chelsea player, so that experience could come in handy for him at West Ham.

Moyes would likely do well to have more winning know-how in his squad, with the Hammers failing to quite manage to go the distance and break into the top four despite promising campaigns in the last two years.

More Stories Aaron Cresswell David Moyes Emerson Palmieri

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Chelsea need a striker not a winger unless one of the other players leaves but for me Gordon does not score goals which is what chelsea need at the moment and a defender for cover and maybe a midfielder with kante now being injured and pos out for a while. on the game yesterday how is mike dean still in football I don’t know as him and taylor should be put forward towards the FA and not the Manager’s

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.