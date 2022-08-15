Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri is reportedly a transfer target for West Ham United as David Moyes wants someone to compete with Aaron Cresswell.

The Italy international has long found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge, and was loaned out to Lyon last season.

Now, however, Emerson is up for sale, according to the Guardian, and West Ham boss Moyes is interested in possibly snapping him up before the end of the summer.

Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are surely ahead of Emerson in the pecking order at Chelsea, so it makes sense that he could be nearing a move away from the west London side.

Emerson has won the Champions League and Europa League during his time as a Chelsea player, so that experience could come in handy for him at West Ham.

Moyes would likely do well to have more winning know-how in his squad, with the Hammers failing to quite manage to go the distance and break into the top four despite promising campaigns in the last two years.