Newcastle chiefs at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea attacker eyed for loan transfer

Newcastle United chiefs Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi were present at Stamford Bridge yesterday for the game between Chelsea and Tottenham.

It seems the Magpies may hold an interest in some Chelsea players, with Christian Pulisic named as one particular loan target who could be an option, as per The Athletic.

Pulisic hasn’t really lived up to expectations during his time at Chelsea, and it surely wouldn’t be too surprising to see the USA international move on in the near future.

A recent report from the Guardian claimed that Thomas Tuchel doesn’t trust Pulisic, but the 23-year-old might be seen as a tempting option for a club like Newcastle as they look to invest in building a squad that could challenge the big six in the Premier League.

Even if Pulisic hasn’t quite done the business at Chelsea, he looked an outstanding young talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

If the young attacker can play more regularly and have a team built around him, he could surely revive his career, and that would be a big boost for Eddie Howe and Newcastle.