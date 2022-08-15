Ten Hag is a fan of €40m-rated star but it’s uncertain if Man United will fund the transfer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo, but it’s uncertain if the funds will be there for the transfer.

Gakpo has caught the eye in the Eredivisie and with the Dutch national team, so it’s not too surprising that he’s a player who will be well known by Ten Hag.

Still, despite the interest, as reported by the Telegraph, it could be that Man Utd won’t have the funds for this potential €40million deal, as it could hinge on more money being freed up, perhaps through player sales.

Ten Hag impressed as Ajax manager but has got off to a nightmare start at Old Trafford, with further signings clearly needed after back-to-back defeats in United’s opening two games.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

MUFC could do with someone like Gakpo coming in to give Ten Hag a superior attack to work with, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struggling in recent times, while even Jadon Sancho has proven a little underwhelming since his big move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

If the Glazers really can’t fund a signing like Gakpo they can surely expect more protests from the club’s fans in weeks to come.