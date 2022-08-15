Exclusive: West Ham to race Sevilla for Ligue 1 defender

West Ham and Sevilla have both submitted proposals for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, West Ham will be busy over the next couple of days.

Romano says the 25-year-old PSG defender is one of the Hammers’ targets this summer but will have to face off Sevilla as both clubs have submitted bids.

“Thilo Kehrer is one of the West Ham targets, in a race that also includes Sevilla as both clubs have submitted proposals.

It’s been looking likely that Kehrer would be one of the next names offloaded in this summer’s sales at PSG, and now negotiations are underway.”

Romano also says that Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, who plays for the Italian side Spezia Calcio, is being monitored by the Hammers- not for this summer but as a future prospect.

“I believe West Ham will be busy in the next few days – while Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior is being monitored by the Hammers for the future and not for this summer.”

David Moyes will be keen to sign an additional defender after suffering another injury crisis in his squad. Newly signed centre-back Nayef Aguerd sustained an ankle injury during pre-season (Transfermarkt).

Kurt Zouma remains the only recognised senior central defender, with Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna still recovering from their injuries.

Moyes will need reinforcements to adjust to his team straight away. Kiwior has the talent that could make him a mainstay in the centre of West Ham’s defence for the next couple of years.