Manchester United have had some contact with Jamie Vardy over a potential transfer from Leicester City this summer.

Vardy is one of a number of players who could leave Leicester before the end of the transfer window, and Man Utd seem to be stepping up their interest in the 35-year-old.

CaughtOffside understands, however, that the Red Devils have made their terms to Vardy clear – that they will only sign him on a one-year deal.

At Vardy’s age, this would surely represent his last chance at a big move and a big contract, so it will surely be a big decision for the player who remained loyal to Leicester when Arsenal came calling back in 2016.

United are desperate for new signings up front due to being overly reliant on the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t been at their best for a while.

It’s been a quiet summer at Leicester in terms of players coming in, while the club were also dealt the blow of long-serving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel moving on.

It would no doubt be painful for Foxes fans to also see Vardy move on, but for neutrals it will surely be intriguing to see how he gets on at Old Trafford.

Following the recent negotiations over Marko Arnautovic, which United ended up pulling out of, a host of other names now seem to be on their agenda.

MUFC have been informed of the availability of the likes of Mauro Icardi and Raul De Tomas, but Vardy has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League.