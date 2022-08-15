Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor could sensationally sign for former club Leeds United once against after swapping white for claret back in 2017 – with Burnley open to selling their star following relegation back in May.

Taylor grew up in the Leeds academy, making 104 appearances for the club after loan spells at York, Fleetwood and Bradford proved to be fruitful.

Making the switch to the Clarets five years ago, Taylor has announced himself as one of the best English left-backs in the country – as summed up by Sean Dyche recently, who claimed that Taylor could play for his country.

But with relegation becoming a reality at Turf Moor, Taylor could depart the east Lancashire side as they aim to make a return to the second tier – although it may not be for pastures new, with the Sun claiming that the York-born hero could be in line for a return to his old side.

Leeds bought Junior Firpo from Barcelona last season, although he failed to impress and has recently picked up an injury, making left-back a key area to improve.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

The report states that Leeds retain an interest in the Thorp Arch graduate, and with Burnley needing to recoup funds after dropping down a division, a deal could happen before the window slams shut in just two-and-a-half-weeks time.