Leeds United are reportedly working on a potential £4.2million transfer deal for FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian forward has been identified as a target for the Yorkshire giants, who hope to bring him to Elland Road by August 25th.

This is according to a report from the reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who also comments on Leeds’ supposedly ‘arrogant’ mood during negotiations.

It seems Leeds are highly confident they will get their man, but perhaps they shouldn’t get ahead of themselves until it’s done.

Gnonto looks an exciting young talent, with the 18-year-old being tipped for a big future after his recent performances.

It could be exciting business if Leeds manage to get their hands on him in the next few days.