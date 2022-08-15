Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news: Nat Phillips a surprise inclusion for the Reds whilst Nunez starts

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their disappointing performance last weekend with a win at Anfield tonight against Crystal Palace.

The Reds got off to a poor start on the opening weekend away to Fulham and Jurgen Klopp’s side is riddled with injuries at present and that seems to have gotten worse in the time since.

Watching Thiago come off against the Cottagers would have been a painful sight for Klopp but Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have now also been declared injured, with the Brazilian missing as a precaution and the centre-back out with a muscle strain.

That has allowed Nat Phillips to enter Klopp’s 11 whilst there is also a first start for big summer signing Darwin Nunez.

Our line-up to face @CPFC tonight at Anfield ? Firmino (precaution) and Matip (muscle strain) miss out. #LIVCRY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2022

As for Crystal Palace, the Eagles also got off to a poor start last weekend losing 2-0 to Arsenal; although Patrick Vieira’s side put up a good fight in the second half.

The London club will be looking to shock Anfield tonight and have made just one change from the clash with the Gunners with Joel Ward coming in at the back.