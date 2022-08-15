Manchester City set £84m asking price for star who’s hinted at transfer away

Manchester City are reportedly asking for as much as £84million for Bernardo Silva this summer as reports of Barcelona’s interest grows, according to the Athletic.

Silva has been a star player for Man City for much of the Pep Guardiola era, and it’s hard to imagine that the club will be too keen to let him go easily.

Still, it seems the Portugal international does have his price, and it will be interesting to see if Barca can realistically meet City’s demands for him in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The player himself, however, has dropped a pretty strong hint that he wants to leave, with this tweet below sounding like an emotional goodbye message…

A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me ? pic.twitter.com/H6OWz2Oh4b — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 14, 2022

Barcelona have had a busy summer bringing in big names like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde and others, and the signing of Silva would be another exciting purchase to help Xavi in his quest to get the Catalan giants back on track after a difficult few years.

Silva’s performances at the Etihad Stadium suggest he could be a perfect fit for the Barcelona philosophy, but City fans might be concerned about yet another departure after also seeing Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko all leave this summer.