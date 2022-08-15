Key decision by Erik ten Hag doesn’t have full support of the Manchester United squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a big call earlier this summer when he decided to keep Harry Maguire as club captain.

Maguire has been poor for much of his Man Utd career, and doesn’t immediately come across as the kind of personality who’s fit to be the leader of such a big club.

Red Devils fans will be wondering if this could change, and it seems that Maguire continuing as captain doesn’t have the support of the entire playing squad at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It’s surely time for United to pick a new captain, with the likes of David de Gea or Bruno Fernandes surely better options for the club.

It might also be good for Maguire to play without that added pressure, with the armband seeming to make his performances worse, as he’d initially started off quite well when he first joined from Leicester City.

At the same time, one can also easily imagine Ten Hag doesn’t want to shake things up too much so early on into his United reign, though it’s starting to look like that might be necessary.