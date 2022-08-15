“Confidence is absolutely zilch…” – Pundit’s hugely worrying observation about Man Utd “body language” under Ten Hag

Pundit Ally McCoist has made a very worrying observation about how Manchester United’s players are looking under Erik ten Hag.

In a lengthy rant on talkSPORT, McCoist laid into Man Utd after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend, which followed a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton the previous week.

This is not the start the Red Devils wanted under their new manager, with McCoist noting that they look like they have zero confidence and don’t want to play for each other.

In fact, the Scot added that many of United’s players don’t even look like they want to play at all, as they look scared of getting the ball…

United have had a miserable few years, with the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era not going well at all.

Ten Hag looked a more promising managerial appointment than some of their recent hires, but so far it’s clearly not working well at all.

Worryingly for MUFC fans, McCoist says body language tells you a lot, and it’s not looking good from that point of view right now.

