Manchester United consider move for Premier League striker

According to reports, Manchester United are considering a move for former England international and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

With the Red Devils continuing to scour the market for new forward options, The Athletic have today reported that the 20-time-league winners are considering a move for the 35-year-old.

However, the Foxes are reportedly reluctant to let their star striker go.

Erik ten Hag faces a difficult season, with the next couple of weeks before the transfer window ends critical to the club’s success.

Ten Hag’s men have failed to score a single goal this season with the only goal scored being an own goal, emphasising the lack of firepower in the Red Devil squad.

United had originally entered talks to sign Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic last week before fan backlash forced the club to pull out, as reported by The Athletic.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

Vardy has entered his 10th season at the King Power Stadium, where he has scored a whopping 164 goals and 64 assists in 387 appearances.

However, although the veteran can still fire balls into the back of the net, his age will have fans questioning United’s ambitions.