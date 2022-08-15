Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United still have no plans to part ways with star player Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano insists that Ronaldo is a key part of Erik ten Hag’s project, with the Dutch tactician defending the Portuguese superstar even in this difficult and distracting period this summer.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Ronaldo in recent times, as you would expect, but Romano is one of the most reliable transfer sources out there, and doesn’t do speculation.

For the time being, the Italian reporter insists there’s not been much change – Ronaldo is still in Man Utd’s plans, with this decision being backed by both the club and by manager Ten Hag.

“Unsurprisingly, the Cristiano Ronaldo speculation continues, with some talk now of Manchester United possibly terminating his contract,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding so far, based on what’s emerging from Manchester United, is that Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, with Erik ten Hag who has always defended him so far.

“Certainly, the Ronaldo situation has not been easy to manage for two months now but I believe that the main problems for Manchester United are in other areas.”

It’s been a difficult start to the season for MUFC and their fans will surely be hoping the Ronaldo situation can soon be put to bed once and for all.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could really do with making new signings, with Romano also providing an exclusive update on links with some new strikers.