Manchester United eye transfer to challenge struggling star for place in first XI

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing the potential transfer of a new goalkeeper to come in and challenge David de Gea for his place in the starting XI.

That’s according to a report on Man Utd’s transfer targets in The Athletic, which states that the Red Devils want competition for De Gea and for their current crop of attacking players.

De Gea hasn’t looked at his best at the start of this season, with the Spanish shot-stopper clearly to blame for the first two goals Brentford scored in their surprise 4-0 victory at the weekend.

In the past, De Gea has been one of United’s star performers, but it’s fair to say the club could now do well to think about bringing in another ‘keeper in case their first choice is now past his best.

The report doesn’t name any specific targets for the role, but some United fans might well be wondering if Dean Henderson was the man they should’ve kept around for precisely this reason.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

Henderson instead moved on loan to Nottingham Forest, perhaps feeling that he wouldn’t play regularly at Old Trafford this season.

With De Gea now struggling, this looks like another poorly-judged piece of transfer business by MUFC.