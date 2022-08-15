Manchester United hope to have new signing secured in time for Liverpool game

Manchester United reportedly hope to have a deal secured for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in time for the Liverpool game next week.

Talks have taken place over the transfer of the France international, and it seems Man Utd now seem to have belief that he could be in place by next Monday, according to the Telegraph.

Rabiot won’t solve all of the Red Devils’ problems, however, with the team suffering an awful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

First, United were beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton on the opening day of the Premier League season, before being thrashed 4-0 away to Brentford in their next match.

Rabiot looks like he could be a decent upgrade on under-performing players like Fred and Scott McTominay, but most fans probably also wouldn’t have made him one of their top targets at the start of the summer.

Still, the 27-year-old has played his part in Juventus’ success, whilst also winning plenty of major honours during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, so that experience, as well as his ability, could make him a useful addition to Ten Hag’s squad.