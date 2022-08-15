Manchester United make enquiry for Ligue 1 forward

Manchester United have reportedly shown an interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi.

According to Get French Football News, the Red Devils have contacted the Argentine’s representatives via intermediaries over a potential move to Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has been left out of PSG’s first two games of their 2022/23 campaign with manager Christophe Galtier confirming the player is free to leave this summer.

Icardi joined the Parisian giants for £45m (Transfermarkt) in 2020 following a successful season-long loan from Inter Milan.

However, since his permanent transfer to PSG, the Argentina international has struggled to cement himself as the club’s first-choice striker, scoring just 18 goals across all competitions in the last two seasons.

MORE: Furious Erik ten Hag performs U-turn and demands three new Man United signings

Icardi is said to be keen on a move to England and wishes for the deal to go through.

However, direct contacts are yet to take place between the two clubs and PSG feel that Icardi is not at the top of United’s attacking options.

The 20-time-league winners are currently cemented to the bottom of the Premier League table after coming off back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, where they were thrashed 4-0.

With the current squad failing to score a single goal for themselves, there’s no wonder why Erik ten Hag is keen to acquire more fire-power.