“I really fear for him” – Journalist gives dire assessment of Erik ten Hag at Man United after just two games

Goal journalist James Robson admits he already fears for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United after two disastrous games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have lost 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford, and have an even bigger game coming up against Liverpool next week in what looks like being the worst possible start imaginable for new manager Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician left Ajax to take over at Man Utd this summer, but it’s clear he’s not having the desired impact so far, with Robson questioning if the style of play he implemented at his former club will work with this current crop of players at Old Trafford.

See the video clip below for his damning assessment of how things have started for Ten Hag at United…

MUFC fans will hope the new manager can turn things around, but if he is to stay at the club this is surely going to have to be a long-term project.

Much of this current squad of players were signed under different managers with different philosophies, and it seems the current recruitment staff aren’t really good enough either.

