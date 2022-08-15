Manchester United could be set to sign Mattheus Cunha in the coming days after reports claimed they had agreed a £42m fee with Atletico Madrid for the Brazilian’s services.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim that a deal has been sanctioned with the Red Devils in ‘desperate need’ of reinforcing their front line given that there is no firepower whatsoever in their ranks.

Cunha only joined the Spanish capital outfit last summer in a £22m move from Hertha Berlin, and has failed to impress with seven goals in 37 games for the Champions League regulars.

That isn’t entirely his fault, it must be said – he is currently behind Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann in the pecking under and was also in contention with Luis Suarez last season until the Uruguayan returned to his home nation to finish his career over the summer.

The move would not completely solve United’s attacking problems straightaway, although it does fix a certain gap that has been left by the absence of Anthony Martial due to injury.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still uncertain, Cunha could take a senior role under Erik ten Hag this summer as he aims to fix the poor start United had to the season after their 4-0 drubbing at Brentford and their 2-1 loss at home to Brighton in the most dour of circumstances.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

And the report further goes on to state that Ronaldo could now be sold by Ten Hag with Cunha’s arrival adding to their firepower.