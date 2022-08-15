Video: Manchester United attacking target shows them what they are missing with brace

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has shown Manchester United fans what they are missing out on with a brace against Getafe in the famous red and white on Monday evening.

United’s striking issues are incredibly apparent this season, with the club being one of only three to have not scored (excluding own goals) so far this Premier League season.

The Red Devils have been linked to players galore this term with Benjamin Sesko, Christopher Nkunku and Darwin Nunez just a hatful of names they have failed to tempt to Old Trafford.

However, reports on Saturday evening linked them with a move, with Atletico reportedly wishing for a bid of around £30m for his services to tempt the Spanish giants to sell one of their assets.

Erik ten Hag has endured a nightmare start to his Manchester United tenure

And Morata has shown Erik ten Hag’s outfit what he has been missing with a brace against Getafe.

His first goal came with a tidy finish following a superb lay-off from Joao Felix, putting Diego Simeone’s men 1-0 up in an all-Madrid-based tie.

And he did the same just after half-time to put even more fear in the minds of the United faithful as to another signing they could miss out on.

If this isn’t a sign to John Murtough and co, then who knows what will spur them into action.

