According to reports, Manchester United are open to permanent offers for James Garner, with several Premier League clubs already interested in a move.

In a recent report by The Athletic, Laurie Whitwell explains that the Red Devil boss Erik ten Hag has decided that the 21-year-old midfielder should be allowed to leave the club if the correct bid comes forward, stating that United values Garner at around £14m.

Garner has had little chance to impress ten Hag after suffering a minor injury, resulting in the young midfielder being benched for both the Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford games as an unused substitute.

The United youth academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest from January 2021 until May 2022, making 68 appearances, scoring eight goals and assisting with 10, which saw the Championship side promoted into the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Steve Cooper’s side was interested in signing Garner permanently this summer; however, the Reds appear to have already bolstered their midfield, and it remains unclear if they’re still interested in revisiting a deal.

However, Everton, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds have all shown an interest in the young midfielder.

Garner has a contract with United until 2024, with the club having an option to extend for a further year.

Unless United are successful in making midfield additions before the end of the transfer window, it would probably be in the club’s best interest to keep the youngster around for at least another season.