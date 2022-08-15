Exclusive: Manchester United informed of striker being available for transfer

Manchester United are being offered a number of big-name strikers in the transfer market following their decision to pull out of a deal for Marko Arnautovic.

The Red Devils could do with making changes to their attack this summer, with the team finding themselves a little overly reliant on an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo last season, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not performed at a high enough level for some time now.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, United are now being offered the chance to sign the likes of Alvaro Morata, Mauro Icardi and Espanyol forward Raul De Tomas.

It is not yet clear which deal is the most likely, despite some speculation from elsewhere, with Atletico Madrid supposedly keen to keep hold of Morata, though Icardi is available after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, with many clubs being offered the chance to snap him up.

Romano also says De Tomas is available and United have been informed about him as an available option.

“A number of big-name strikers were offered to Manchester United following the collapse of negotiations for Arnautovic,” Romano said.

“Atletico Madrid still hope to keep Alvaro Morata, while Mauro Icardi is out of the PSG project and has been offered to many clubs, but there are still no negotiations underway.

“Raul De Tomas is still available on the transfer market and Man United have been advised of the player’s availability.”

MUFC fans probably won’t be that blown away by any of these options, but perhaps they can’t afford to be too picky at this stage of the transfer window, with more depth badly needed in that area of the pitch.