Exclusive: Surprise Manchester United star “is appreciated by the Barca board”

Barcelona hold a surprise interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international has had a bit of an up-and-down spell in his time at Man Utd, with much of his best form coming during his time on loan at AC Milan.

Still, it seems Erik ten Hag rates Dalot amid interest from Barcelona, with Fabrizio Romano providing exclusive insight into the player’s situation.

There’s been talk of Dalot and Sergino Dest possibly swapping places, but Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, suggests that this is not currently that likely.

While Dalot is appreciated by key figures at Barca, it seems that Ten Hag is keen to keep Dalot, while Dest also prefers to stay at the Nou Camp for the moment.

Romano said: “Sergino Dest is making headlines again after being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea at various points this summer.

“Still, from what I understand, Dest still hopes to be able to stay at Barcelona and wants to fight for a place.

“Despite reports, so far there is no negotiation for a swap deal with Diogo Dalot, but it is true that the Portuguese full-back is appreciated by the Barca board as they’re looking for a new right back.

“For Ten Hag, however, Dalot is a key player and there are no discussions going on as of now.”

MUFC would probably do well to keep hold of Dalot and focus instead on replacing the highly unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Meanwhile, Dest could be a decent option, but there must also be alternatives out there, with the USA international hardly setting the world alight during his time with Barcelona.