Done deal: Manchester United announce player’s loan transfer

Manchester United have officially announced the departure of young defender Ethan Laird on a season-long loan move to Queens Park Rangers.

Laird has long looked a promising young talent at Old Trafford, but it’s not been easy for him to break into the club’s first-team, so a temporary switch to somewhere like QPR looks like a good next step for his career.

The 21-year-old’s move has now been made official, as per the official Man Utd site, following his time at Bournemouth last season – a club he helped win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League before returning to his parent club this summer.

United have a proud record of promoting players from their academy, so will be hoping Laird can use this experience to come back to Manchester as a better player next season.

With so many recent signings failing for the Red Devils, they could do well to promote more homegrown talents like Laird.