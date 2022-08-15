Furious Erik ten Hag performs U-turn and demands three new Man United signings

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been left furious with the state of his team after the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford at the weekend.

The Red Devils were absolutely ripped apart by Brentford, with the defence all over the place in a shocking opening 35 minutes.

It seems this has got alarm bells ringing at Man Utd, with new manager Ten Hag back-tracking on his initial plan to give this squad a chance before making wholesale changes, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that Ten Hag is now eager for the club to deliver three new signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 15, 2022

One of those seems to be Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the report suggesting that MUFC hope the Frenchman can be signed by next Monday, in time for the Liverpool game.

Apart from that, it’s not clear precisely who Ten Hag wants, though another report from The Athletic has stated that a new goalkeeper to challenge David de Gea is on the agenda.

In truth, most fans would probably agree that almost the entire starting XI could do with shipping out and being replaced.