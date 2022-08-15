Cristiano Ronaldo has been arguing about Erik ten Hag’s methods at Manchester United

Manchester United reportedly have more problems with Cristiano Ronaldo after his difficult behaviour at training.

The Portugal international missed much of pre-season with Man Utd, and that has led to plenty of speculation over his future, which has been a big unwanted distraction for Erik ten Hag in his first summer in charge.

According to The Athletic, there are now further issues with Ronaldo bedding in under Ten Hag, with the report noting that the player has been arguing against the Dutchman’s tactics.

It seems the 37-year-old is not a big fan of Ten Hag’s high-pressing approach, and he’s also been eating by himself in the club canteen, according to The Athletic.

This is precisely what Red Devils fans won’t want to be hearing right now, with things already looking bad enough for the club before the Ronaldo situation kicked off this summer.

Ten Hag has inherited a hugely challenging job at Old Trafford, so it’s fair to say the last thing he needs is an unsettled dressing room.

The Athletic add that this drama could now convince the club’s new manager to let Ronaldo go.