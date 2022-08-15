Midfielder Liverpool fans were desperate for set to join Wolves for €50m

Liverpool are going through somewhat of an injury crisis in their midfield at present and the Reds’ fans were hoping that the club would sign one midfielder in particular.

That would be Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes as the 23-year-old is performing as one of the best players in Portugal. However, another Premier League club are set to beat the Merseyside club to the Portugal international.

Nunes is set to sign for Wolves for €45m with €5m in add-ons, reports Portuguese outlet Diario Record. This would be a huge coup for Bruno Lage but will come as bad news to the Liverpool fans who wanted their club to sign the 23-year-old.

? Matheus Nunes is set to sign for Wolves from Sporting CP for €45m + €5m in add ons. Portugal FC at it again. ?? (Source: @Record_Portugal) pic.twitter.com/adUJKid8Rb — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 15, 2022

Liverpool had been linked to the midfielder for most of the summer but the rumours intensified over the course of the last week after Thiago picked up an injury at Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Reds were said to be keen on Nunes but a move was not considered a priority, according to Sky Germany via the Daily Mirror.

Wolves have got a wonderful player in the young midfielder and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League.