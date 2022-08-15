More bad news for Man United in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong all summer but have got nowhere in their attempt to sign the midfielder. 

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with his former player but it is clear that the Dutch star doesn’t want to leave Spain for Old Trafford.

It has been over a month since the Premier League club reached an agreement with the La Liga giants for the 25-year-old; with Man United agreeing to pay Barcelona a guaranteed fee of €75m for De Jong, reported The Athletic, with add-ons worth €10m also attached to the deal.

However, according to the Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, that offer has now expired as De Jong has refused to sign for them.

More Stories / Latest News
Horrific details emerge from Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial
Newcastle could send €30m bid for Benfica forward this week
Tottenham set for busy end to the transfer window with multiple deals left to complete

This is the latest blow in a turbulent week for the Manchester club as nothing seems to be going right for Ten Hag. The Red Devils board seems incapable of providing the new United boss with the tools he needs to make the club competitive again and this is the latest novice-like act as the club either couldn’t meet a deadline or have just given up on the deal.

Where De Jong’s future lies is uncertain at present, as according to Sky Sports, Chelsea are ready to sign the 25-year-old if Barcelona allows the midfielder to leave this month.

The Catalan club seem to be pushing the Dutch star towards the exit door and it will certainly hurt Man United to see the player they chased all summer in a blue shirt at Stamford Bridg throughout the season.

More Stories about Frenkie de Jong
How Erik ten Hag has negatively affected Manchester United’s transfer business
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Rabiot Man United talks, fresh Chelsea bid, and more
Surprise update emerges on Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target
More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.