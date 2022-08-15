New York investment fund interested in Man United and are weighing up buying the club

A New York-based investment fund are considering putting together an offer to take over Manchester United as United fans grow increasingly frustrated with the club’s current owners.

Man United are owned by American business family, the Glazers, and the club’s fans have had enough of the Americans due to a lack of organic investment, crumbling facilities and the failure to appoint the right people to take the club forward.

The Old Trafford faithful can often be seen protesting against the Glazers before home matches but their pain and frustration towards their club’s owners could now possibly take a step towards ending.

According to Stretty News, a New York-based investment fund are considering putting together an offer to take over Manchester United as the Glazer family finds themselves under unprecedented pressure to walk away from the club.

The report cannot name the investment fund but states that internal discussions regarding a potential offer have already taken place. The situation is said to be ‘very much real’ and ‘one to watch’.

This will come as welcomed news for Man United fans but there is still a long, long way to go in any potential takeover as the Glazers are likely to not be easily convinced to walk away from such a huge asset.